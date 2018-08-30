Liverpool host Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
Defending champions Man City travel to Oxford Utd, Man Utd face Derby; Arsenal play Brentford
Liverpool have been drawn at home against Chelsea in the pick of the Carabao Cup third round ties.
All ties will be played on the week commencing September 24, with Liverpool and Chelsea's meeting coming days before their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on September 29.
Elsewhere, reigning champions Manchester City head to Oxford United of Sky Bet League One.
Jose Mourinho comes up against Frank Lampard in the dugout, with Manchester United welcoming Derby to Old Trafford.
Lampard played under Mourinho at Chelsea - winning the 2005 trophy together - but now the Derby boss will be tasked with knocking his former manager out of the competition.
Last season's runners-up Arsenal play host to Sky Bet Championship Brentford in a London derby.
Tottenham will host Watford, and have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play the tie at Stadium MK.
Everton play Southampton and Wolves take on Leicester in all-Premier League ties.
Carabao Cup third-round draw
West Brom v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Brentford
Burton v Burnley
Wycombe v Norwich
Oxford United v Manchester City
West Ham v Macclesfield
Millwall v Fulham
Liverpool v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Blackburn
Preston v Middlesbrough
Wolves v Leicester
Tottenham v Watford
Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers
Everton v Southampton
Manchester United v Derby
Nottingham Forest v Stoke
