Liverpool host Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Liverpool have been drawn at home against Chelsea in the pick of the Carabao Cup third round ties.

All ties will be played on the week commencing September 24, with Liverpool and Chelsea's meeting coming days before their Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on September 29.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Manchester City head to Oxford United of Sky Bet League One.

Jose Mourinho comes up against Frank Lampard in the dugout, with Manchester United welcoming Derby to Old Trafford.

Lampard played under Mourinho at Chelsea - winning the 2005 trophy together - but now the Derby boss will be tasked with knocking his former manager out of the competition.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal play host to Sky Bet Championship Brentford in a London derby.

Tottenham will host Watford, and have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play the tie at Stadium MK.

Everton play Southampton and Wolves take on Leicester in all-Premier League ties.

Carabao Cup third-round draw

West Brom v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Brentford

Burton v Burnley

Wycombe v Norwich

Oxford United v Manchester City

West Ham v Macclesfield

Millwall v Fulham

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Blackburn

Preston v Middlesbrough

Wolves v Leicester

Tottenham v Watford

Blackpool v Queens Park Rangers

Everton v Southampton

Manchester United v Derby

Nottingham Forest v Stoke