Alexandre Lacazette did not consider leaving Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has said he is happy at Arsenal despite speculation he might be loaned out before the international window closed last week.

The 27-year-old France striker scored the winner in a 3-2 win against Cardiff on Sunday as Arsenal recorded a first away win of the season.

Lacazette, who joined from Lyon in 2017 for £46.5m, had started Unai Emery's first three Premier League games on the bench but dismissed suggestions he had been close to a move away from the Emirates.

"I don't know who said this stuff, but I am at one of the best clubs in London and I am happy at Arsenal," said Lacazette.

"It's always going to be hard to be in the first XI at a club like this, but I always keep fighting and working.

"I won't play every week just because of one game.

"Every day I have to work and show the coach I work well and I deserve my place."

Lacazette put in an impressive performance at the Cardiff City Stadium to guide Arsenal to successive victories, rifling in an 81st-minute winner and linking up well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their second.

Since Aubameyang's arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January, the two have only played together on four occasions, but have scored seven goals between them in those games.

"It's nice to play together because we compliment each other's strengths," said Lacazette.

"He deserved to score because he has worked so hard since the start of the season.

"The Chelsea game was hard for him because he missed some chances, but it was nice to play well with him.

"The system was good, we worked on it all week. It was different, but good."

