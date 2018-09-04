Euro Paper Talk: Juventus plot January move for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo

Could Real left-back Marcelo be joining Juve in January?

ITALY

Juventus are considering a January swoop for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo on the understanding the Brazilian does not have a good relationship with Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui. Marcelo was angry at being substituted in Madrid's win over Girona and was made to train with the reserves by Lopetegui.

The 30-year-old has also declared he wants to link-up with former team-mate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin with Juve ready to include Chelsea-target Alex Sandro as a makeweight. (Tuttosport)

Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than three times the amount of Serie A's next highest-paid player, Gonzalo Higuain. Ronaldo's net salary at Juventus is €31m (£27.9m) compared with striker Higuain's €9.5m (£8.5m) and Paulo Dybala in third on €7m (£6.3m).

Juve have six of the top 10 biggest earners in the club and their overall wage bill is €219m (£179m), €79m more than Milan's €140m (£126m) who rank second. Napoli, who finished runners-up last season, have only the fifth-highest wage bill on €94m (£84.7m), while Empoli lie 20th with €16m (£14.4m), just over half of Ronaldo's annual salary. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus and Napoli wanted to sign Internazionale striker Mauro Icardi, according to the player's wife and agent Wanda. Icardi had a €110m (£99m) release clause this summer for clubs from outside Serie A, but the main interest was from within Italy and while Juve turned their focus to Cristiano Ronaldo, Wanda Icardi met with Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis. Napoli made an offer to Inter but it was turned down by the club and Icardi himself. (Various)

SPAIN

Barcelona are stepping up attempts to secure the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong for next summer, fearing his international debut and forthcoming Champions League bow could inflate his value and alert other clubs. De Jong, 21, has become a transfer priority for the club with technical secretary Robert Fernandez meeting his agent three times this summer as well as Ajax director of football Mark Overmars. Barca believe Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are all interested in the Dutchman. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will play La Liga's first landmark game in the United states with their Catalan derby clash against Girona in the new year set to be hosted in Miami. The January 27 fixture was due to take place at Girona's Estadio Montilivi but instead will be switched to Florida and season-tickets holders are to be reimbursed for missing the game. The move comes after La Liga signed a 15-year deal with Relevant to host regular-season matches in America, although the Spanish players' union (AFE) has considered strike action. (L'Esportiu)

Julen Lopetegui has no regrets about joining Madrid

Julen Lopetegui has no regrets saying yes to Real Madrid on the eve of the World Cup despite the decision costing his job as national team coach. Lopetegui was announced as Madrid boss two days before Russia 2018 kicked off and then was sacked by the Spanish FA the following day before La Roja were eliminated in the second round of the tournament. Lopetegui claims he would "do it again" and insists he and Madrid acted in the "most honest and responsible way". (Marca)

GERMANY

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc admits the club unsuccessfully tried to sell several squad players this summer, including Shinji Kagawa. Coach Lucien Favre has been left with a large 29-man, first-team squad following a number of arrivals during the transfer window, including Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney and Paco Alcacer. But BVB also tried to shed some of their squad players, such as Kagawa, who had in interest from Spain, German midfielder Sebastian Rode and young Swedish striker Alexsander Isak. (Bild)

FRANCE

Jean-Kevin Augustin's decision to withdraw from the France U21 squad could have far-reaching consequences for his international future. The RB Leipzig striker informed U21 coach Sylvain Ripoli via text message he would not be joining up with the squad due to early-season "fatigue". Ripoli is furious, claiming he will "draw the sporting consequences" over a decision which has gone down badly in French football. (L'Equipe)