LISTEN: The Debate podcast with Stuart Pearce and Tony Adams
Last Updated: 04/09/18 11:59pm
Stuart Pearce and Tony Adams joined Geoff Shreeves for the latest episode of The Debate.
With England in action for the first time since the World Cup this weekend, Gareth Southgate's side are first up on the agenda with Adams arguing that, despite the success of a back three in the summer, a change of system might be better suited to the players at England's disposal.
The panel also discuss Southgate's midfield and forward options with Harry Kane's form coming under particular scrutiny and Pearce suggesting that Marcus Rashford could be "the future of English football" - providing he starts to play regularly at club level.
There is also a debate on Arsenal's start to the season under new manager Unai Emery, with former Gunners captain Adams expressing his disappointment at the lack of change in the playing style.
West Ham's poor start to the season is also up for debate as four defeats from four turn up the pressure on Manuel Pellegrini and, finally, the panel answer your Twitter questions.
