European Paper Talk: Man Utd line up Nuno Espirito Santo if Zinedine Zidane move fails

Germany

Manchester United are intent on signing Zinedine Zidane to replace Jose Mourinho, but the Premier League giants could turn to Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo if they cannot convince their No 1 target to move to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is believed to be United's first choice having guided Real Madrid to a hat-trick of Champions League titles, but Santo's stock has risen significantly following Wolves' promotion to the Premier League. (Sport Bild)

Werder Bremen are set to extend the contract of manager Frank Baumann for another three years, despite his current deal not expiring until next summer. The club currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga and have been tipped to be this season's surprise package under Baumann's leadership. (Sport Bild)

Spain

Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno has confirmed that despite numerous reports linking him with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, no formal offer was ever made for his services in the summer. (AS)

Ajax striker Frenkie de Jong is expected to join Barcelona next summer for approximately €50m, but the Spanish giants could face serious competition from PSG and Tottenham, who could both outbid the La Liga champions, De Jong's preferred destination when he leaves Holland. (Mundo Deportivo)

After successfully extending the contracts of Lionel Messi and Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona now want to tie left-back Jordi Alba down to a new deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stayed at Lazio to help the club with their goal of reaching the Champions League, according to the player's agent. The highly-rated Serbian midfielder was linked with Manchester United and AC Milan in the summer but stayed in the Italian capital following weeks of speculation.

"Many were looking at Sergej this summer and we presented to Lazio a couple of very interesting offers," Mateja Kezman said. "But, in the end, we accepted the club's decision to not sell him without any problems. Lotito and Tare explained that they want to aim for the Champions League and that Milinkovic is a fundamental player to reach this goal. And this is also his goal." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli will be able to sign for a new club in January, once his contract with Nice runs down to within the last six months of its deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has rubbished reports linking him to a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, stating that he wishes to see out his contract in the Spanish capital until 2022. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus and Inter are set to battle it out for the signature of Fiorentina striker Federico Chiesa next summer, with both Italian clubs intent on beating the other to secure the 20-year-old's services. (Tuttosport)

France

RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has defended his decision to turn down a call up for the France U21 squad, stating that he is tired after a busy start to the season and that refusing to play for the national team should be allowed in certain circumstances. (L'Equipe)