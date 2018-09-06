Fulham set to reward goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli with new contract

Marcus Bettinelli is in line for a new Fulham contract, according to Sky sources

Fulham are to open talks over a new contract with keeper Marcus Bettinelli, Sky Sports News has been told.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports broke the news the 26-year old had received a call from Gareth Southgate to join his England squad for their UEFA Nations League opener against Spain and the friendly against Switzerland.

England vs Spain Live on

The keeper, who joined Fulham in 2011, started the season on the bench at Craven Cottage, but has now forced his way into Slavisa Jokanovic's first team.

With his starting place at Fulham under threat, Bettinelli turned down a move to West Ham in the summer and was also linked with a move to west London neighbours Chelsea.

Gareth Southgate gave Bettinelli his debut for England's U21s

Southgate knows Bettinelli after working with him in the U21s set up. The England boss called Bettinelli on Tuesday morning and invited him to join the squad as a fourth goalkeeper.

England vs Switzerland Live on

Bettinelli has started Fulham's last two league matches, which have resulted in a victory against Burnley and a draw at Brighton.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.