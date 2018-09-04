Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli called up to England squad

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has been called up to the England squad for the first time, according to Sky Sources.

The 26-year-old joins Gareth Southgate's squad for their UEFA Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday and the friendly against Switzerland three days later.

Bettinelli's first call up marks the latest step in an incredible transformation for a player that spent the first half of last season on the Fulham bench in the Sky Bet Championship.

Marcus Bettinelli made one appearance for England at U21 level in 2015

Sky Sports understand that Bettinelli received the call on Tuesday morning before heading north to St George's Park to join up with the England squad.

After getting his chance at Craven Cottage midway through last season, Bettinelli excelled as Fulham earned promotion and has held onto his place at the start of their Premier League campaign.

England vs Spain Live on

Bettinelli, who came through Fulham's youth system, made one appearance for England at U21 level in 2015.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.