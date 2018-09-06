Jorginho had agreed to join Manchester City before Chelsea move, says agent

Jorginho had agreed terms for a move to Manchester City, prior to his transfer to Chelsea, according to his agent Joao Santos.

The Brazil midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge on a five-year-contract from Napoli in the summer, where he joined his former boss Maurizio Sarri.

"It was all done with Jorginho," Santos confirmed to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs. All parties have to agree, and one did not.

"Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed last month that he thought the club had signed Jorginho in the summer.

"We were close but in the end Jorginho decided to stay with Sarri," Guardiola said in August.

"I've said before that I want players who want to come here. He didn't want that. We tried, we believed it was done but at the last turn he decided on Chelsea."

Jorginho has eight Italy caps and made over 100 appearances for Napoli, who signed him at the start of 2014.