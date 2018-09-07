European Paper Talk: Juventus still in hunt for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has made just one appearance for United this season

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to round up the latest transfer news and big stories.

Italy

Juventus are still intent on signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on a pre-contract in January, however their plans may be foiled by United's hopes of offering the French international a new deal worth £9m a year. (CalcioMercato)

Paul Pogba's recent remarks about the uncertainty surrounding his future have reignited Juventus and Barcelona's intent on signing the French international. Both European giants could attempt to lure the midfielder away from Manchester United as soon as January. (Tuttosport)

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is constantly being speculated

Former Manchester United transfer target Diego Godin also apparently had huge admirers at Juventus, who reportedly tried to sign the Atletico Madrid central defender in the summer with very little success. (Calcio Mercato)

Roma are on the hunt for a new defender in the next transfer window and could turn to Atletico Mineiro star Iago Maidana. The 22-year-old has Italian ancestry and has therefore begun his application for an Italian passport. (Corriere dello Sport)

Despite joining Atalanta on loan this summer, Argentinian winger Emiliano Rigoni has stated that he could have instead moved from Zenit St Petersburg to Juventus. However, the 25-year-old confirmed that La Dea had been chasing his signature for over a year and, ultimately, it was their determination that won over his affection to move there instead. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

After months of negotiations between Barcelona and Sergio Busquets' agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, both parties are on the cusp of announcing a new contract extension for the midfielder, despite interest from PSG. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of announcing a new deal for Sergio Busquets

Real Madrid have already begun drawing up plans for possible moves in the January transfer window, with one eye on young, Brazilian striker Pedro Guilherme. Linked to Lyon and Bordeaux in the summer, the Fluminense star already has 12 goals in 23 games this season and could be on his way to Madrid in the next few months. (AS)

Following an impressive season at Barcelona and an incredible performance at the World Cup for Croatia, PSG were reportedly determined to sign Ivan Rakitic in the summer. However, despite offering him an increased salary, the midfielder opted to stay put in Spain. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ernesto Valverde's contract expires next summer, however the Barcelona manager has confirmed that he won't consider signing an extension until after January in what he has described as a "Pep style" approach to the topic. (Sport)

Germany

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has confirmed that whilst playing in Germany for RB Leipzig his toughest midfield opponent was Bayern Munich's Xabi Alonso. When asked why that was the case, the Guinean international said: "He was so experienced ... he made me suffer." (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich have confirmed that they will be opening a third "Football school" in China. The German giants already have academies in Qingdao and Shenzhen, while this new addition is expected to be in the port city of Qingdao. (Kicker)

France

PSG midfielder Julian Draxler may consider a return to Germany - and specifically Schalke - after a tepid start to the season under new coach Thomas Tuchel in which he has failed to start a single game. (Le 10 Sport)