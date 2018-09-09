Euro paper talk: Barcelona continue to pursue Ajax ace Frenkie de Jong

Ajax's Frenkie de Jong remains a long-term target of Barcelona

The rumour mill remains active despite the close of the transfer window as clubs plot January moves and reassess their strategies for next summer.

Spain beat England in their first game in the newly-formed Nations League on Saturday, but that is far from the only news in Europe.

Our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the stories from on the continent.

Spain

Barcelona are still convinced that Frenkie de Jong will join the club after having chased him throughout the summer, and with plenty of rivals for his signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will ask the club's board for permission to get a loan to cover costs of redeveloping the Bernabeu.

The major redevelopment could take three to four years, if the funding is obtained, and could cost up to €600m. (Marca)

Italy

Maurizio Sarri still wants to strengthen his defence by signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus and Alessio Romagnoli from AC Milan, but neither team want to sell their player. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, AC Milan are interested in one of Sarri's players - Cesc Fabregas. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is admired by Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Diego Simeone becoming the manager of Inter is 'only a matter of time' according to his sister and agent Natalia Simeone. That's not the only team he could coach in the future, though: "I should point out that he is also still very fond of Lazio, too," Natalia also said. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Antoine Griezmann might take his lead from David Beckham in the future. The Frenchman would like to move to MLS to finish his career, with Beckham's former club LA Galaxy or his new venture Inter Miami both possibilities. (L'Equipe)

Jerome Boateng hugs PSG and France's Kylian Mbappe during last week's friendly

Jerome Boateng was a Paris Saint-Germain transfer target during the summer, but details have emerged of why the move did not go through.

The €45m asking price was deemed too high, particularly after PSG bought fellow centre-back Thilo Kehrer. (L'Equipe)

France vs Netherlands Live on

Germany

Germany manager Joachim Low will experiment in his nation's match against Peru, with Joshua Kimmich playing in defensive midfield and Hoffenheim defender Nico Schulz replacing Mats Hummels in the starting line-up. (Kicker)

Zinedine Zidane has players in mind that he would want to bring to Old Trafford if he became Manchester United manager.

He has four on his list already: Toni Kroos, Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez, and Edinson Cavani. (Sport Bild)