Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray called up to England squad for Switzerland friendly

Demarai Gray has been called up to the senior England squad

Leicester duo Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell have been called up to the senior England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland.

Chilwell and Gray were with England's U21s but travelled to St George's Park on Sunday and could make their senior debuts Tuesday night's fixture at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

England vs Switzerland Live on

Chilwell replaces left-back Luke Shaw, who was ruled out of the Switzerland game after receiving a blow to the head in Saturday's UEFA Nations League loss to Spain.

Ben Chilwell played for England U21s in their 0-0 draw against Netherlands U21s on Thursday

Shaw remained at St. George's Park on Sunday for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion and will report back to Manchester United on Monday.

Gray comes in for Marcus Rashford who picked up a knock in the 2-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

There will be no further additions to Aidy Boothroyd's squad, who travel to Jelgava for Tuesday's 2019 UEFA U21 European Championship qualifier against Latvia.