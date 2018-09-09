Harry Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

Harry Maguire has signed a new deal at Leicester

Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester City, the club have announced.

The England international was the subject of interest from Manchester United this summer following a stellar World Cup campaign.

Maguire won his 13th cap for England on Saturday night as he played 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat to Spain at Wembley.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester in the summer of 2017 from Hull City for £17m and was named the club's player of the season and the players' player of the season in his debut season at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Maguire said: "Ever since I came to this club, I've always reiterated how good they've been to me.

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot.

"I owe them a lot and I'm looking forward to the future."

His new contract keeps him at Leicester until June 2023.