Manchester United preparing Harry Maguire bid with transfer deadline looming

Harry Maguire could be on his way to Old Trafford

Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for Harry Maguire before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

The Leicester and England defender is believed to be Jose Mourinho's top target as he looks to put the finishing touches to his side ahead of the new season.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

United are understood to be aware that they will have to pay a new world-record fee for a defender if they want to take the 25-year-old from the King Power Stadium, however.

The current record is the £75m Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton earlier this year.

If United are unable to complete a deal for Maguire, Mourinho's list of alternatives at centre-half is believed to include Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina.

Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season is against Leicester on Friday.



