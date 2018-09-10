Euro Paper Talk: AC Milan are ready to give up in their pursuit of Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been linked with a move to AC Milan

The transfer window may be closed but that does not stop clubs planning for the future or making appointments off the field.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scanned the European media market to bring you the best stories from across the continent.

ITALY

AC Milan are ready to give up in their pursuit of Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis. The Serie A club approached Gazidis over the summer by the club's new owners Elliott Management who want someone to strengthen the club's "brand value" and bring in more sponsorship revenue. However, along with the €4m salary offered to the 53-year-old, Gazidis has requested a number of incentivised clauses which Milan are not willing to negotiate and the club have now "evaluating other applications". (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus will hold talks with Mino Raiola over the future of 18-year-old striker Moise Kean but discussions are also likely to include the subject of Paul Pogba's future. Raiola is keen for Italy U20 striker Kean to go on loan in January to ensure more first-team football and Juve CEO Beppe Marotta is expected to steer the conversation towards Pogba and what it will take to bring him back to Turin. A number of leading agents have also concluded Pogba will leave United either in January or the summer if the price is right. (Tuttosport)

Juventus will hold talks with Mino Raiola over the future of striker Moise Kean

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has emerged as a target for Juventus in 2019. Juve have included the Germany international on their shortlist and believe he can be the long-term replacement for Mario Mandzukic. The 22-year-old is out of contract in 2020 and Juve could test Leipzig with a bid next summer. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla target Iago Falque is poised to sign a new contract with Torino until 2022. The former Tottenham forward was targeted by the Spanish club over the summer but Torino declared they had no intention to sell the 28-year-old. Falque scored 14 goals in 40 matches in all competitions last season and will be rewarded with a new four-year deal to ward off interest from other clubs. (Tuttosport)

SPAIN

Real Madrid are to continue their transfer policy of signing the best talent in Brazil by turning attentions to Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme. The 21-year-old was the subject of bids from Bordeaux and Monterrey in the summer but neither came near the Rio club's €25m valuation. Madrid could now make a bid in January for the striker who has scored 19 goals in 37 matches for Fluminense this season. Madrid have spent €105m on nine Brazilian youngsters over the last five years including Casemiro, Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo. (AS)

Barcelona are assessing the suitability of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard as a possible signing in 2019. Pavard's representatives have made sporting director Eric Abidal aware of the World Cup winner's availability for just €35m and with his presence at the Camp Nou plus international team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, the 22-year-old would be interested in the move to Catalonia. Barca do not have a natural defensive right-back while are also attracted by Pavard's ability to play as a centre-back. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are reportedly looking at Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard

Spain's Dani Carvajal sent England left-back Luke Shaw an apology following their clash at Wembley which left the Manchester United defender with a head injury. Carvajal asked David de Gea for Shaw's phone number having visited the dressing room immediately after the match but the 23-year-old had been taken to hospital for an MRI scan. Upon receiving the message, Shaw acknowledged there had been no intent from the Real Madrid right-back. (Marca)

FRANCE

PSG want to sign Brazilian wonderkid Lucas Paqueta in January but face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Milan. Flamengo playmaker Paqueta was included in Tite's most recent Brazil squad having enjoyed a stunning breakout campaign this year. The 21-year-old has a release clause of €50m which PSG are willing to pay in the new year. (Telefoot)

PSG and Bayern have reportedly fallen out over Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have fallen out over the French champions' summer pursuits of Jerome Boateng and Renato Sanches. PSG offered €35m for Boateng with Bayern eventually settling on €40m, however, the French club then mysteriously broke off negotiations angering president Uli Hoeness who even called for their sporting director Antero Henrique to be sacked. PSG then made a €20m approach for midfielder Sanches on deadline day, which was accepted, but then the Ligue 1 side pulled out of the deal. (Telefoot)

PORTUGAL

Benfica appear to have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Charlton talent Jeremy Sarmiento. The 16-year-old midfielder has been pictured in a Benfica shirt inside the Estadio da Luz but there has been no official announcement from the club. Born in Madrid to Ecuadorian parents, he moved to England when he was seven and settled in London but is eligible to represent all three nations. (A Bola)