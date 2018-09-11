Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona consider signing Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal has been linked with a move to Barcelona

The transfer window may be closed for the majority of Europe but that does not stop clubs from pursuing transfer targets and putting the foundations in place for January deals.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scanned the European media market to bring you the best stories from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona are considering bringing Arsenal's Nacho Monreal to the Camp Nou on a free transfer as back-up to Jordi Alba. Following the sale of Lucas Digne to Everton, Barca need another full-back but do not want to spend a significant fee and would prefer a veteran who is content with being Alba's deputy. Monreal, 32, is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong but the Dutchman favours a move to Barcelona. Ajax rejected offers this summer from Tottenham and Barca and convinced De Jong to spend one more season in Amsterdam. The Catalans have made him a priority signing for 2019 but De Jong's price-tag could now soar past the £50m mark. (Mundo Deportivo)

Frenkie de Jong remains a long-term target of Barcelona

Robinho has revealed why he ended up joining Manchester City in the summer of 2008 instead of Chelsea as expected: "I wanted to go to Chelsea, however, Real Madrid ended up unhappy with them, they didn't like the way that Chelsea sold shirts with my name on before the deal was done. It was then a case of pride for Real Madrid." (Marca)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has ruled out the possibility of ever signing son and Fiorentina striker Giovanni, as it will not be good for the dressing room. Giovanni, 23, has emerged as one of the best strikers in Serie A, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances for Fiorentina and Simeone is a regular visitor to Florence to watch his son. However, he said: "My son has everything to play under me but I will never sign him. It will be very difficult to have a son in the locker room. For him, for me, for the relationship." (Cadena Cope)

Italy

Tottenham are battling with Inter to sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer at the end of the season. Herrera, 28, has no intention of renewing his deal at Porto and will be able to talk to interested parties from January 31. Spurs may hold the advantage at this stage as Inter have no non-EU slots remaining in their squad. (Tuttosport)

Hector Herrera featured for Mexico at the World Cup

Mauro Icardi is poised to become the fourth highest paid player in Serie A as he concludes contract negotiations with Inter Milan. He will be paid between €5m-€6m placing him behind Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala plus AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain in the league's biggest salaries. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been offered a new contract by Lazio as well as a role at the club once he retires. Lucas, 31, has emerged as a key player for the club, earning the captaincy after just one season at the club. The Brazilian is out of contract next summer and had planned to finish his career at his first club Gremio but is said to be considering Lazio's offer and may now remain in Italy. (Il Messaggero)

France

Adrien Rabiot is a reported target for Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot to leave the club. The France midfielder is a free agent next year and Barca want to bring him to Catalonia either in January or in the summer after Rabiot has rejected a series of new contract offers from PSG. (RMC Sport)

Barcelona are not the midfielder's only suitors, however. Rabiot, 23, is also being monitored by Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Liverpool with the Reds having made contact with his representatives over the summer. Rabiot will therefore delay further contract talks with PSG until he is aware of all his options. (L'Equipe)