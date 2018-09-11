1860 Munich release Oktoberfest-themed kit

1860 Munich have released an Oktoberfest themed kit (Credit: 1860 Munich)

German club 1860 Munich have released an Oktoberfest-themed kit in time for the traditional Bavarian festival.

The club, which competes in the third tier of German football, regularly releases themed kits ahead of the festival in Munich.

This season they have opted for a blue and white check shirt with brown shorts made to look like traditional leather lederhosen.

Unser Team läuft in diesem Jahr vs. SV Wehen Wiesbaden am 22.09. im #Wiesntrikot2018 auf. Die limitierte Auflage in den Größen S bis 5XL ist ein Muss für jeden #Löwen-Fan!

Hier bestellen: 👉https://t.co/MqxEnLxGq3#M60SVW #tsv1860 @Löwen-Fanshop #3Liga #zeigtsuns #Oktoberfest pic.twitter.com/oW3xzpnbah — TSV 1860 München (@TSV1860) September 11, 2018

The strip, which is currently on sale for around £80, will be worn for the first time when 1860 Munich play Wehen Wiesbaden on September 22.

1860 Munich are currently fourth in Bundesliga 3, having taken 10 points from their opening six league games.