Euro Paper Talk: Juventus hope to sign Paul Pogba and Marcelo next summer

Juventus reportedly want to re-sign Paul Pogba

Europe's top leagues may have taken a momentary pause for the international break, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has slowed down with its never-ending transfers stories and tales.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media to round up the latest transfer news and big stories.

Italy

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici hopes to build on this year's successful capture of Cristiano Ronaldo by going after Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Real Madrid defender Marcelo next summer. (Tuttosport)

Mino Raiola, the agent of Liverpool and Chelsea transfer target Lorenzo Insigne, has apparently agreed a verbal deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to sell the player if an offer of £178m is put on the table by another club. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lorenzo Insigne is a reported target for Liverpool and Chelsea

Luka Modric has played down the idea of him leaving Real Madrid for Inter Milan in future transfer windows. Following Croatia's clash with Spain, the midfielder stated: "Leave Real Madrid? I do not even think about it. It's the best club in the world. Why should I leave?" (Calciomercato)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis' move to Milan is apparently back on. The Italian club had reportedly pulled out of negotiations, but it is claimed the club are "again close" to hiring the businessman to help them come up with a plan to get in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rulings. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Liverpool transfer target Marco Asensio has once again stated his intention to stay at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future. When asked after Spain's superb 6-0 win over Croatia if he had ever considered leaving the Spanish club in the summer, Asensio said: "I've never had the intention to go anywhere." (AS)

Marco Asensio wants to stay at Real Madrid

Ajax sporting director, Marc Overmars, insists that Barcelona did not "value" young talent Frenkie de Jong correctly in their summer pursuit of the player and that the Dutch club would not be willing to sell the midfielder in January if the Spanish giants were to make another attempt. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl has confirmed he had no intention of leaving the club in the summer, despite strong speculation linking him with former coach Thomas Tuchel at PSG. (Bild)

Julian Weigl was linked with a move to PSG last summer

France

Due to the fact that he was banned for the first three league games of the season, Mario Balotelli deemed it acceptable to arrive at pre-season training with Nice 12 kg overweight and out of shape this summer. (L'Equipe)

The French Football Federation are hoping FIFA's disciplinary committee will reprimand RB Leipzig after the club allowed young French international Jean-Kevin Augustin to pull out of international duty claiming he was fatigued, despite continuing to play for the German club during the international break. (Le Parisien)