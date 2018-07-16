France winger Kylian Mbappe wins Sky Sports World Cup Power Rankings

France winger Kylian Mbappe has won the World Cup Power Rankings.

The 19-year-old shone during the World Cup final, bursting through Croatia's defence in the build-up to his side's third goal before sealing World Cup glory with a strike from range.

Team-mate Antoine Griezmann (No 6) converted a controversial penalty in the final - awarded after consultation with VAR - to put France 2-1 up, while Paul Pogba (No 8) handed them a two-goal advantage from outside the box.

However, Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard was only 29 points shy of claiming the Power Rankings crown, ending the tournament as runner-up - ahead of team-mates Thibaut Courtois (No 7) and Kevin De Bruyne (No 9).

Eden Hazard almost claimed the Power Rankings crown

Despite crashing out in the quarter-finals, Brazil forward Neymar landed the No 3 spot, ahead of Golden Ball winner Luka Modric (No 4) and compatriot Philippe Coutinho (No 10).

Golden Boot winner Harry Kane (No 11) scored six goals in Russia, but Kieran Trippier ranked as England's top player at No 5.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the entire tournament by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

Below, we present the accumulative tournament rankings and each nation's top points scorer so far.

