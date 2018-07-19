World Cup transfer targets: Harry Maguire, Benjamin Pavard, Hirving Lozano and more

With attention now turning back towards domestic football, we pick out five players who enhanced their reputations at the World Cup ahead of potential summer transfers...

Clubs all around Europe will now be looking to finalise their transfer business ahead of the new season - but who are the stars of the World Cup that could be on the move?

Here we pick out players who enhanced their reputations on the world stage in Russia ahead of a potential summer transfer...

Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard celebrates after scoring against Argentina

Pavard's stock rose after an excellent World Cup for France. Primarily used as a centre-back for his club Stuttgart, he excelled at right-back for Didier Deschamps' side, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one of France's matches.

The 22-year-old, who played 36 times in all competitions for Stuttgart last season, scored one of the goals of the tournament during the last 16 against Argentina, but it was his solid defensive showings that caught the eye and helped France all the way to glory in Russia.

Those performances have seen him linked with a move away from Stuttgart with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Tottenham to name but a few clubs reportedly interested in snapping him up this summer.

Ante Rebic

Ante Rebic celebrates after scoring for Croatia against Argentina

Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic rightly took plenty of the plaudits for Croatia's run to the World Cup final but Rebic, who plays his domestic football for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, was another of the standout performers in Zlatko Dalic's side.

He played a crucial role in Croatia's campaign, starting all but one match and he scored once during the tournament in his side' s 3-0 demolition of Argentina in the group stage.

The 24-year-old, who scored nine goals in 28 games for his club last season, also impressed with his excellent work rate, putting in some tireless performances on the right flank which have reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire impressed for England in Russia

Seen as one of the potential weak links of the England side before the tournament, Maguire was immense as part of Gareth Southgate's back three.

A threat in both boxes, the Leicester defender headed every ball that came his way. He even grabbed his first goal for his country in England's 2-0 victory against Sweden in the last eight.

The 25-year-old's performances in Russia has seen his estimated market value jump from £25m to £50m, according to strategic advisors to football club boardrooms, 21st club. But that has not put Manchester United off as they are reportedly interested in taking him to Old Trafford, while reports suggest Leicester are set to off him a much-improved contract.

Aleksandr Golovin

Russia's Alexsandr Golovin scored in the World Cup opening game - a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia

The CSKA Moscow star was one of Russia's key player as the host nation upset all the odds to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal were linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who scored once and set up a further two goals in Russia's opening 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia, earlier in the year but since his impressive performances at the World Cup, a number of clubs are now reportedly in the running for his signature.

However, Sky in Italy claims a deal is close between Chelsea and CSKA Moscow for the midfielder, who scored seven goals and produced six assists in 43 appearances for the Russia club last season.

Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano scored Mexico's winning goal against Germany

Lozano followed up a brilliant debut season with PSV Eindhoven by becoming one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old, who scored 19 goals and provided 11 in his first season in Holland last season, burst onto the scene in Russia, scoring the only goal of the game as Mexico beat 2014 champions Germany in their World Cup opener.

Following his performances in Mexico's run to the quarter-finals, a summer move has been touted for the PSV star with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and the La Liga champions Barcelona all reportedly interested.