Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez tops Sky Sports Power Rankings

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez has topped the Sky Sports Power Rankings this week.

The Spaniard netted a sublime solo goal during a 3-0 win over Norwich to help retain his side's lead atop the Sky Bet Championship table, ahead of Middlesbrough on goal difference.

Team-mates Mateusz Klich (No 6, up 15 places) and Barry Douglas (No 8, up 45 places) soared into the top 10 - while Kemar Roofe (No 7, down four places) suffered a tumble.

Bristol City's Andreas Weimann crept into the runner-up spot after scoring his fifth goal of the season in a 1-0 win at Swansea on Saturday.

Wigan's Nick Powell dropped two places after a 1-0 defeat at QPR, while Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan (No 5, up 17 places) assisted Lucas Joao's opener in a 2-1 win over Ipswich to land a top-10 spot.

Middlesbrough right-back Ryan Shotton (No 9, up up 19 places) received a stats-based boost after a 1-0 win against West Brom, while Bolton's Josh Magennis slipping four places to narrowly retain his place among the top performers.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past five matchdays by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

