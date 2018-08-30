Football News

Adam Smith

Data and Analysis @datasmith101

UEFA Nations League: England manager Gareth Southgate's youth policy

Last Updated: 29/08/18 6:27pm

England manager Gareth Southgate has trusted his young stars to date - but how does he compare with predecessors for backing youth?

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill announced they wished to focus on club football - despite both only being 32 years old.

The pair, along with Ashley Young, were the only members of Southgate's World Cup squad to be over 30 years old - with Young, ironically, being the oldest at 33.

Ashley Young is the only member of England's World Cup squad to be over 30 years old and available for selection
Southgate's squad in Russia averaged at just 26 years and 25 days old - the fourth-youngest under any England manager at a major competition since the 1950s.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was England's youngest squad member in Russia
Roy Hodgson named a squad that was two months younger at Euro 2016, but the average age of his selections during a four-year tenure was raised from picking older members in 2014 and 2012.

Average England squad age in major competitions

Manager No. of major tournaments Avg. squad age
Gareth Southgate 1 26 years, 1 months
Terry Venables 1 26 years, 2 months
Roy Hodgson 3 26 years, 3 months
Sven-Goran Eriksson 3 26 years, 4 months
Graham Taylor 1 27 years, 1 month
Walter Winterbottom 4 27 years, 2 months
Alf Ramsey 3 27 years, 2 months
Kevin Keegan 1 27 years, 3 months
Bobby Robson 3 27 years, 7 months
Glenn Hoddle 1 28 years, 1 month
Ron Greenwood 2 28 years, 4 months
Fabio Capello 1 28 years, 11 months

Likewise, Sven-Goran Eriksson's England career ended with a leap of youthful faith in 2006, naming the youngest England squad for a major competition since 1958 - averaging at just 25 years and nine months old.

Sven-Goran Eriksson selected 17-year-old Theo Walcott in 2006
Four years later, Fabio Capello selected the oldest squad, with David James (39 years old), Jamie Carragher (32), Emile Heskey (32), Frank Lampard (31), Matthew Upson (31), Steven Gerrard (30) and Robert Green (30) all on the wrong side of 30.

Southgate led England to their greatest World Cup run in 28 years this summer with a side averaging two-and-a-half years younger than Bobby Robson's heroes in 1990.

Nearly two years after taking the reigns following Sam Allardyce's departure, seven of Southgate's 18 debutants have been aged 21 or under - including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Kieran Trippier is Gareth Southgate's third-oldest debutant - but arguably the most successful
Southgate's debutants

Debutant Age at debut
Trent Alexander-Arnold 19
Tammy Abraham 20
Dominic Solanke 20
Joe Gomez 20
Lewis Cook 21
Harry Winks 21
Ruben Loftus-Cheek 21
James Ward-Prowse 22
Nathan Redmond 23
Jordan Pickford 23
Jessie Lingard 23
Michael Keane 24
Harry Maguire 24
James Tarkowski 25
Nick Pope 26
Kieran Trippier 26
Aaron Cresswell 26
Jack Cork 28

There are fresh openings for new, young blood among Southgate's emerging group after the departures of Vardy and Cahill - and the UEFA Nations League is an ideal stage to make a mark.

