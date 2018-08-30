UEFA Nations League: England manager Gareth Southgate's youth policy

England manager Gareth Southgate has trusted his young stars to date - but how does he compare with predecessors for backing youth?

Eyebrows were raised on Tuesday when Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill announced they wished to focus on club football - despite both only being 32 years old.

The pair, along with Ashley Young, were the only members of Southgate's World Cup squad to be over 30 years old - with Young, ironically, being the oldest at 33.

Ashley Young is the only member of England's World Cup squad to be over 30 years old and available for selection

Southgate's squad in Russia averaged at just 26 years and 25 days old - the fourth-youngest under any England manager at a major competition since the 1950s.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was England's youngest squad member in Russia

Roy Hodgson named a squad that was two months younger at Euro 2016, but the average age of his selections during a four-year tenure was raised from picking older members in 2014 and 2012.

Average England squad age in major competitions Manager No. of major tournaments Avg. squad age Gareth Southgate 1 26 years, 1 months Terry Venables 1 26 years, 2 months Roy Hodgson 3 26 years, 3 months Sven-Goran Eriksson 3 26 years, 4 months Graham Taylor 1 27 years, 1 month Walter Winterbottom 4 27 years, 2 months Alf Ramsey 3 27 years, 2 months Kevin Keegan 1 27 years, 3 months Bobby Robson 3 27 years, 7 months Glenn Hoddle 1 28 years, 1 month Ron Greenwood 2 28 years, 4 months Fabio Capello 1 28 years, 11 months

Likewise, Sven-Goran Eriksson's England career ended with a leap of youthful faith in 2006, naming the youngest England squad for a major competition since 1958 - averaging at just 25 years and nine months old.

Sven-Goran Eriksson selected 17-year-old Theo Walcott in 2006

Four years later, Fabio Capello selected the oldest squad, with David James (39 years old), Jamie Carragher (32), Emile Heskey (32), Frank Lampard (31), Matthew Upson (31), Steven Gerrard (30) and Robert Green (30) all on the wrong side of 30.

Southgate led England to their greatest World Cup run in 28 years this summer with a side averaging two-and-a-half years younger than Bobby Robson's heroes in 1990.

Nearly two years after taking the reigns following Sam Allardyce's departure, seven of Southgate's 18 debutants have been aged 21 or under - including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Kieran Trippier is Gareth Southgate's third-oldest debutant - but arguably the most successful

Southgate's debutants Debutant Age at debut Trent Alexander-Arnold 19 Tammy Abraham 20 Dominic Solanke 20 Joe Gomez 20 Lewis Cook 21 Harry Winks 21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 21 James Ward-Prowse 22 Nathan Redmond 23 Jordan Pickford 23 Jessie Lingard 23 Michael Keane 24 Harry Maguire 24 James Tarkowski 25 Nick Pope 26 Kieran Trippier 26 Aaron Cresswell 26 Jack Cork 28

There are fresh openings for new, young blood among Southgate's emerging group after the departures of Vardy and Cahill - and the UEFA Nations League is an ideal stage to make a mark.

