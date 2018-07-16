European Paper Talk: Chelsea interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from Lazio

Italy

Chelsea are interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They've already gazumped one Manchester club with their signing of Jorginho, and with Milinkovic-Savic having been linked with United, could the 23-year-old be the second? (Corriere dello Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to Napoli before the 33-year-old joined Juventus, according to the club's president Aurelio de Laurentiis. It was a 'no' from the Neapolitans, though, as it would have "risked pushing the club towards bankruptcy". (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Portuguese forward arrived in Turin on Sunday, which features prominently in the Italian press. Today is 'Juve's Christmas', says Corriere dello Sport, while Tuttosport says 'an extra-terrestrial in Turin' and 'the city will be delirious'. (Italian press)

France

The French press are understandably focussing on the nation's World Cup win. 'An eternal happiness' boasts the front page of L'Equipe while Libération simply says 'Encore!'. (French press)

Amid the festivities, Kylian Mbappe, who scored France's fourth against Croatia and was named the World Cup Young Player of the Tournament, was asked whether he would be staying at Paris Saint-Germain: "Of course, 100 percent," he said after the final. (Foot Mercato)

Elsewhere, a deal to bring Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir to Anfield could be back on, as Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has said that he is open to the Merseyside club renewing their interest. (Le10 Sport)

Spain

Liverpool have made an offer for Jasper Cillessen in their latest attempt to fix their goalkeeper problem. The Dutchman has been second-choice at Barcelona since joining in 2016. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jasper Cillessen has been No 2 at Barcelona since joining in 2016

Elsewhere on Merseyside, Everton are interested in Espanyol's David Lopez. The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has also been linked with Real Betis and Valencia. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSG have made it clear that Adrien Rabiot is not for sale this window, a blow to both Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, who were interested in the French midfielder. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have asked Freiburg for their price of central defender Caglar Soyuncu. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sport)

Portugal

Brighton are set to sign Yves Bissouma from Lille, beating Porto to the signature of the 21-year-old midfielder. (Record)

Benfica are interested in former-Swansea City player Renato Sanches. The 20-year-old midfielder is back with Bayern Munich, following a disastrous loan spell in South Wales, but the Portuguese club are hoping that new manager Niko Kovac will be prepared to let the youngster go. (O Jogo)

Turkey

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has reportedly been offered on loan to Besiktas for next season. (Fanatik)