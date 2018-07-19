Summer transfer window state of play: Where each Premier League club stand ahead of new season

Jorginho (left), Riyad Mahrez and Fred are just three new arrivals in the Premier League next season

With just three weeks to go until the start of the new Premier League season, we take a look at how each club have fared so far in the transfer market.

For the first time, the summer window will shut for top-flight clubs before the opening match of the campaign kicks off when Manchester United host Leicester City, live on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday August 10.

That means there is not long to go for managers to bolster their squads and here is where the 20 Premier League sides currently stand with their transfer business…

Arsenal

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been busy so far in this window

Major ins: Matteo Guendouzi (Lorient, £8m), Bernd Leno (undisclosed), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus, free), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Borussia Dortmund, undisclosed), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria, undisclosed)

Major outs: Santi Cazorla (Villarreal, free), Jack Wilshere (West Ham, free), Per Mertesacker (retired)

Key rumours: Talks continue with Aaron Ramsey over a new deal, while Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has also been linked, according to Sky sources.

Where are we at? Unai Emery has not taken long to get to work at his new club, splashing out more than £70m already on five new players. However, the new manager now says his recruitment is done - unless a "big opportunity" arises.

Bournemouth

David Brooks has joined Bournemouth

Major ins: David Brooks (Sheffield United, undisclosed)

Major outs: Benik Afobe (Wolves, £12.5m) Max Gradel (Toulouse, undisclosed), Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Adam Federici (Stoke, undisclosed)

Key rumours: According to Sky sources, Bournemouth are interested in Leganes left-back Diego Rico, £17m Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma, and Brentford defender Chris Mepham, who they had a £10m bid for rejected in June.

Where are we at? Cherries manager Eddie Howe, who has made just one addition so far this summer, will want to find a replacement up front for Benik Afobe before the window shuts.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Bernardo has joined Brighton from Leipzig (Credit: BHAFC/Paul Hazlewood)

Major ins: Leon Balogun (Mainz, free), Florin Andone (Deportivo, undisclosed), Jason Steele (Sunderland, undisclosed), Bernardo Fernandes da Silva Junior (RB Leipzig, undisclosed), David Button (Fulham, undisclosed)

Major outs: Steve Sidwell (released), Jamie Murphy (Rangers, undisclosed)

Key rumours: Brighton are in discussions with Lille over a deal to sign Yves Bissouma, Sky Sports News (SSN) understands, while Chris Hughton is also closing in on Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Percy Tau.

Where are we at? The Seagulls have been fairly active in the market since the end of last season, adding six new recruits to their staff, including Leipzig defender Bernardo. They have had to be, though, with a whopping 22 players having left the club since the end of last season.

Burnley

Burnley want West Brom defender Craig Dawson

Major ins: N/A

Major outs: Scott Arfield (Rangers, free), Dean Marney (released), Chris Long (released)

Key rumours: Burnley had a combined offer of £25m for defender Craig Dawson and forward Jay Rodriguez rejected by West Brom, according to SSN, with the former having since handed in a transfer request. And they also remain in talks for Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas.

Where are we at? With Scott Arfield and Dean Marney having left Turf Moor this summer and veteran striker Jonathan Walters also set to depart the club, boss Sean Dyche will surely need to add to his squad having made no new signings so far.

Cardiff City

Cardiff want to take Liverpool's Marko Grujic on loan again next season

Major ins: Bobby Reid (Bristol City, undisclosed), Greg Cunningham (Preston, undisclosed), Josh Murphy (Norwich, undisclosed), Alex Smithies (QPR, undisclosed)

Major outs: N/A

Key rumours: The Bluebirds will not allow winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to leave the club this summer, Sky sources understand, while Liverpool remain keen on Marko Grujic re-joining the club on loan. However, manager Neil Warnock has ended his interest in West Brom winger Matt Phillips.

Where are we at? Cardiff have signed four players during this window, spending more than £27m, but Warnock says he still wants "one or two" more before the new campaign starts.

Chelsea

Chelsea beat City to Jorginho's signature

Major ins: Jorginho (Napoli, undisclosed)

Major outs: Trevor Chalobah (Ipswich, loan), Lewis Baker (Leeds, loan), Kenedy (Newcastle, loan), Jamal Blackman (Leeds, loan)

Key rumours: Doubts persist over the futures of Belgians Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, with the latter saying "it might be time to discover something different". If the former leaves, Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel, Roma's Alisson, or even former No 1 Petr Cech may replace the 'keeper.

Where are we at? Maurizio Sarri has already brought Jorginho with him from Napoli for an initial £50m. But the new Blues coach may have to brace himself for the exits of Hazard, Willian and N'Golo Kante, with Barcelona reportedly chasing the latter two. If so, the expected arrival of CSKA midfielder Alexsandr Golovin, according to Sky Italy, could soften that blow.

Crystal Palace

Could Wilfried Zaha be leaving Palace this summer?

Major ins: Vicente Guaita (Getafe, free)

Major outs: Yohan Cabaye (Al Nasr, free), Joel Ward (released), Bakary Sako, (released), Lee Chung-yong (released), Damien Delaney (Cork, free), Diego Cavalieri (released)

Key rumours: Palace are keen on West Ham forward Michail Antonio, SSN understands, who could replace playmaker Wilfried Zaha.

Where are we at? Roy Hodgson's main challenge ahead of the new season will surely be to keep hold of key man Zaha, who according to Sky sources Dortmund want to sign, and Andros Townsend, a target for Newcastle.

Everton

Everton are keen on Bordeaux forward Malcom

Major ins: N/A

Major outs: Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal, undisclosed), Jose Baxter (Oldham, free), Wayne Rooney (DC United, free), Joel Robles (Betis, free), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray, loan)

Key rumours: Everton want a left back, with Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Leverkusen's Wendell being monitored, according to Sky sources. Meanwhile, the club are in advanced talks for Bordeaux forward Malcom, but Barcelona defender Yerry Mina will not be moving to Merseysisde and Fenerbahce want winger Yannick Bolasie, SSN understands. New boss Marco Silva is also reported to be keen to team up with Richarlison, who he worked with at Watford last season.

Where are we at? Marco Silva let striker Wayne Rooney join DC United in June, which is maybe why the new manager then refused to allow fellow forward Ademola Lookman move to Leipzig for £12m. The Portuguese, who has so far signed no new players, is understood to be willing to give youth a chance at Goodison next season.

Fulham

Tom Cairney has extended his contract at Craven Cottage

Major ins: Maxime le Marchand (Nice, undisclosed), Jean Michael Seri (Nice, undisclosed)

Major outs: David Button (Brighton, undisclosed), George Williams (Forest Green, free), Ryan Fredericks (West Ham, free)

Key rumours: According to Sky sources, Fulham are keen on both Young Boys right-back Kevin Mbabu and Southampton left-back Matt Targett. Meanwhile, they also remain in talks for Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who they are confident of concluding a deal for. However, Wolves have rejected their £12m bid for forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

Where are we at? The Cottagers have captured midfielder Jean Michael Seri and defender Maxime le Marchand from Nice for a combined £30m. But perhaps the best signing the club have made this summer was that of Tom Cairney, who has agreed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage.

Huddersfield Town

Terence Kongolo has joined Huddersfield in a club-record deal

Major ins: Ben Hamer (Leicester, free), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke, undisclosed), Terence Kongolo (Monaco, £17.5m), Juninho Bacuna (Groningen, undisclosed), Erik Durm (Dortmund, undisclosed)

Major outs: Dean Whitehead (retired), Rob Green (released)

Key rumours: Top-flight goals were hard to come by for the Terriers last season, which is probably why boss David Wagner is currently chasing Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby, according to Sky sources.

Where are we at? Huddersfield splashed out a club-record £17.5m in order to bring Monaco defender Terence Kongolo to the John Smith's on a permanent basis earlier this summer, one of six new arrivals so far this summer at a combined cost of almost £30m.

Leicester City

Could Kasper Schmeichel (centre) be leaving Leicester this summer?

Major ins: James Maddison (Norwich, £22m), Ricardo Pereira (Porto, undisclosed), Jonny Evans (West Brom, undisclosed)

Major outs: Riyad Mahrez (Man City, £60m), Ben Hamer (Huddersfield, free), Robert Huth (released)

Key rumours: SSN understands Leicester are considering a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, while Chelsea and Roma are interested in goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Where are we at? Having recently sold Riyad Mahrez to Man City for £60m, Claude Puel has money to spend. However, the Frenchman may need all of that cash to replace the Algeria playmaker, with Grealish a possible contender to take on his role at the King Power next season.

Liverpool

Liverpool have made moves for Roma No 1 Allison .

Major ins: Naby Keita (Leipzig, £52.75m), Fabinho (Monaco, £43.7m), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke, £13.5m)

Major outs: Emre Can (Juventus, free), Ovie Ejaria (Rangers, loan), Jon Flanagan (Rangers, free)

Key rumours: The Reds' summer has been dominated by their on-off move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, with the Ligue 1 club's president even recently suggesting that the big-money transfer may now be back on. Elsewhere, Sky Italy are reporting that the club are in talks for Roma No 1 Alisson, while the Reds may let forwards Divock Origi and Danny Ings leave before the new season starts.

Where are we at? Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with his club's transfer business, with no top-flight side having spent more than the £109.95m Liverpool have forked out on players so far this window. However, their most important signing of the summer was tying Mo Salah down to a new long-term deal in July.

Manchester City

New £60m Man City signing Riyad Mahrez

Major ins: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester, £60m)

Major outs: Angus Gunn (Southampton, undisclosed), Yaya Toure (released), Pablo Maffeo (Stuttgart, undisclosed), Rodney Kongolo (Heerenveen, £750,000)

Key rumours: According to Sky sources, City are unwilling to meet Real Madrid's valuation for midfielder Mateo Kovacic. However, the champions are considering a move for Southampton's Mario Lemina, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also still likely to leave.

Where are we at? Pep Guardiola missed out on his first-choice midfield target, Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who instead joined Chelsea in a £57m deal. And City have also let 21 players leave the Etihad so far this summer.

Manchester United

Shakhtar midfielder Fred joined Man Utd earlier this summer

Major ins: Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk, undisclosed), Diogo Dalot (Porto, undisclosed) and Lee Grant (Stoke, £1.5m)

Major outs: Michael Carrick (retired), Daley Blind (Ajax, £14.1m), Sam Johnstone (West Brom, £5m)

Key rumours: Jose Mourinho has reignited his long-running interest in Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, with United reportedly pondering making a player-plus-cash offer for the Croatian. Meanwhile, defender Matteo Darmian has revealed he could join Inter, Juventus or Napoli this summer.

Where are we at? 'The Special One' has added just three players so far this window, although that did include the £61.2m capture of Brazil midfielder Fred. However, Marouane Fellaini signed a two-year contract extension at Old Trafford in June, with the option of a further 12 months.

Newcastle United

Kenedy has re-joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea

Major ins: Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague, undisclosed), Ki Sung-yueng (free), Kenedy (Chelsea, loan)

Major outs: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad, undisclosed), Massadio Haidara (Lens, free)

Key rumours: According to SSN, Newcastle have spoken to West Brom about signing Salomon Rondon, but are unlikely to meet the striker's £16m release clause unless they sell forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Where are we at? Rafael Benitez has admitted he must "wheel and deal" in this summer's transfer market after bringing in Martin Dubravka, Ki Sung-yueng and Kenedy. And skipper Jamaal Lascelles says he is concentrating on playing for the club next season, despite interest from West Ham.

Southampton

Dusan Tadic waves goodbye to Southampton

Major ins: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic, £7m), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel, £16m), Angus Gunn (Man City, undisclosed), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach, £18m)

Major outs: Guido Carrillo (Leganes, loan), Dusan Tadic (Ajax, undisclosed), Stuart Taylor (released)

Key rumours: The club are not believed to be targeting Liverpool forward Ings. Meanwhile, there may be more players leaving St Mary's, with Matt Targett and Steven Davis interesting Fulham and Rangers respectively, say Sky sources. And the Saints will also listen to offers for Fraser Forster.

Where are we at? Mark Hughes has spent £55.5m on four new players, with 11 leaving the south coast - including Dusan Tadic to Ajax - as the new boss tries to ensure there are no more relegation scraps next season.

Tottenham

Talks continue over Jack Grealish's move from Villa to Spurs

Major ins: N/A

Major outs: Keanan Bennetts (Monchengladbach, undisclosed)

Key rumours: Spurs want midfield additions, with Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish being monitored, according to Sky sources. But defender Toby Alderweireld has admitted he still unsure about his future at the club, while Juve, Napoli and Inter are all interested in midfielder Mousa Dembele.

Where are we at? Mauricio Pochettino has so far failed to bring in any new players in this window, although perhaps the north London club's best signing this summer has been tying striker Harry Kane down to a new six-year deal in June.

Watford

Gerard Deulofeu has joined Watford from Barca

Major ins: Ben Wilmot (Stevenage, undisclosed), Marc Navarro (Espanyol, undisclosed), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona, £11.5m) Ben Foster (West Brom, undisclosed), Ken Sema (Ostersunds, undisclosed), Adam Masina (Bolonga, £3.5m)

Major outs: Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed), Mauro Zarate (Boca Juniors, undisclosed), Nordin Amrabat (Al-Nassr, undisclosed)

Key rumours: Sky sources understand former City midfielder Jack Rodwell is currently on trial at Watford, while Torino are one of a number of clubs interested in midfielder Roberto Pereyra. And ex-boss Silva, now at Everton, is also reported to be keen to work again with Brazil forward Richarlison.

Where are we at? Javi Gracia has spent £24m on six new recruits this summer, £15m of which went on turning winger Deulofeu's January loan from Barca into a permanent move.

West Ham United

West Ham spent a club-record £35m on Brazil international Felipe Anderson

Major ins: Felipe Anderson (Lazio, £35m), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dortmund, £17.5m), Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (Fulham, free) Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea, £7m), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians, undisclosed)

Major outs: Reece Burke (Hull City, undisclosed), James Collins (released), Patrice Evra (released)

Key rumours: SSN understands Newcastle rejected West Ham's £20m bid - rising to £25m - for defender Lascelles, while Palace are considering a £15m offer for forward Antonio.

Where are we at? Only Liverpool have spent more than the £94.9m that West Ham have on seven new players -including a club-record £35m on Brazil international Anderson - this summer. And joint-chairman David Sullivan has even said the club are determined to make more signings before the window shuts in August.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Could Oleksandr Zinchenko be joining Wolves?

Major ins: Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon, undisclosed), Benik Afobe (Bournemouth, £12.5m), Willy Boly (Porto, £10m), Raul Jimenez (Benfica, loan), Diogo Jota (Atletico Madrid, £12.6m), Leo Bonatini (Al Hilal, undisclosed), Ruben Vinagre (Monaco, undisclosed)

Major outs: Benik Afobe (Stoke, loan), Ben Marshall (Norwich, undisclosed), Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos, loan), Prince Oniangue (Monaco, undisclosed)

Key rumours: SSN understands Wolves made a club-record £16m offer for City left-back Zinchenko earlier this summer, while they are also keen on Juve striker Andrea Favilli, according to Sky in Italy. However, the top-flight new boys have rejected a £12m bid from Fulham for forward Ivan Cavaleiro, according to Sky sources.

Where are we at? Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo has spent £35.9m on bringing eight new players to Molineux since guiding the club back to the Premier League last season.