Burnley want Swansea's Alfie Mawson but clubs differ on valuation

Alfie Mawson is wanted by Burnley and West Ham

Burnley are interested in Swansea defender Alfie Mawson but the clubs remain some way apart on valuation, Sky Sports News understands.

Talks are continuing between the clubs over the 24-year-old centre-back, who was an ever-present for the Swans last season as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Mawson has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs as well, with West Ham also understood to be in discussions over a deal for the former Barnsley player.

He signed for Swansea in the summer of 2016 having quickly progressed through the leagues, securing promotion to the Championship with Barnsley before moving on early in the 2016/17 season.

Mawson scored four goals in his first year with the Swans and added two more last season, but could not stop them falling into the second tier.

The Clarets have also been linked with a move for Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas, but Sky Sports News understands a deal is not currently being pursued.

Swansea City's Sam Clucas

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of the 27-year-old, who joined Swansea last summer from Hull City.

But Sky Sports News has been told Burnley won't be signing Clucas "at the current stage".