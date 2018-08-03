European Paper Talk: Yerry Mina agrees terms with Man Utd

Yerry Mina could be on his way to the Premier League

Spain

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with 23-year-old Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, who scored three goals at this summer's World Cup, but the Red Devils are yet to agree a transfer fee for the player with Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona could announce the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich as early as today. The 31-year-old Chilean midfielder will sign a three-year deal worth £8m per year after tax. (Sport)

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will hold talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to discuss the Real Madrid transfer target's future. (AS)

West Ham United could be about to add to their summer of big spending with a move for Real Betis striker Antonio Sanabria. The 22-year-old former Barcelona academy standout scored eight goals in 17 appearances last season. (AS)

Italy

Luka Modric is ready to ask Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to lower his price tag - Perez is insistent the Croatian will only leave if his £668m release clause is triggered - in order to open up the possibility of a move to Inter Milan this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

After seeing their move for Malcom gazumped by Barcelona at the 11th hour, Roma are ready to move for another Brazilian wide man in the form of Ajax's David Neres. The Dutch club value the 21-year-old, who scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists in the Eredivisie last season, at £45m. Roma are willing to offer £36m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian midfielder reportedly rejected a move to Manchester United recently due to concerns over the Red Devils' playing style. (Calciomercto)

Germany

Manchester United will offer wantaway forward Anthony Martial to Bayern Munich in hope of convincing the German champions to part ways with World Cup-winning centre-back Jerome Boateng. (BILD)

France

Newcastle United have begun negotiations with Lyon over a move for highly-rated 19-year-old forward Myziane Maolida (L'Equipe)