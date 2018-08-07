Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher face off in penalty competition at Premier League launch

​​​​​​​See what happened when Gary Neville took on Sky Sports rival Jamie Carragher in a penalty contest at the Premier League launch.

The Sky Sports duo were given some tips from Brighton's Mat Ryan, who saved two penalties in the Premier League last season, a tally that was not beaten by any other goalkeeper.

They then took it in turns to face one penalty, taken by the other, with a big punishment on the line for the loser.

They agreed that if Carragher lost the contest then he would wear a Manchester United shirt on television - while Neville would have to wear a Liverpool shirt.

One of them made a save - but you'll have to watch the video at the top of the page to find out who it was.

And tune in to see them both on your screens again on Friday night when Manchester United host Leicester live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky One.

