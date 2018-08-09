Jack Wilshere, Lucas Torreira, Jorginho: Will the new Premier League signings be hits or misses?

The summer transfer window has closed for Premier League sides, but which signings will be hits and which will be misses at their new clubs?

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the most expensive Premier League signing of the summer at £71.6m, but there was a host of other eye-catching deals.

Here, we pick out 20 of the most intriguing moves of the window and give you the opportunity to rate them as hits or misses. Get involved in the debate in the comments of contact us on Twitter @SkySportsPL.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

One of the biggest surprises of the transfer window saw Chelsea splash out £71.6m on Athletic Bilbao's Kepa, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper ahead of Liverpool's Alisson.

The 23-year-old is a Spain international regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe, but he has a big job to do to fill Thibaut Courtois's shoes at Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison

Everton raised eyebrows with their £40m deal to bring in Richarlison from Watford. The Brazilian made a big impact for the Hornets at the start of last season, but his form dipped dramatically after that.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford for £40m

Can Marco Silva help him rediscover his confidence in the new surroundings of Merseyside? Everton struggled badly in attack last season. They can ill-afford another expensive mistake.

Xherdan Shaqiri

The vast majority of Liverpool fans would have probably preferred Lyon's Nabil Fekir to Shaqiri, but the former Stoke man has impressed in pre-season. Could he be a bargain signing at £13m? Or will he struggle to adapt the Jurgen Klopp's style?

Jack Wilshere

West Ham were busy in the transfer window following the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini, with Wilshere one of a string of exciting new additions at the London Stadium.

The midfielder arrived on a free transfer having reached the end of his contract at Arsenal, so can he put injury troubles behind him and shine at the club he supported as a boy?

Lucas Torreira

Unai Emery made five new signings in his first summer as Arsenal's head coach, with Lucas Torreira the most expensive at £26m. The former Sampdoria midfielder arrives at the Emirates Stadium having shone for Uruguay at the World Cup.

Lucas Torreira in action during Arsenal's pre-season campaign

Expectations are high at Arsenal. The Gunners have lacked a top-level defensive midfielder in recent years, but will Torreira be a Gilberto Silva-type success or more of a Denilson?

Fred

Manchester United beat Manchester City to the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, with the Brazilian midfielder arriving at Old Trafford for a fee which is believed to be worth over £60m.

Jose Mourinho will be eager for the 25-year-old to provide fresh impetus in United's midfield, and he will also hope he can strike up a good understanding with Paul Pogba.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Brighton broke their transfer record to bring in Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The 24-year-old was outstanding in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists, but signings from the Netherlands have often struggled in the Premier League over the years. Can Jahanbakhsh buck the trend?

Max Meyer

Crystal Palace supporters are excited to see Germany international Meyer in action following his arrival on a free transfer.

The former Schalke playmaker has long been regarded as one of Palace's most exciting young players, but he has a point to prove in the Premier League having wound down his contract in Germany.

Jorginho

Jorginho appeared to be set for a move to Manchester City before Maurizio Sarri, his former boss at Napoli, convinced him to join Chelsea instead.

Jorginho in action during the Community Shield final

The Italy international is a deep-lying playmaker who has earned comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, but he struggled in their Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Lucas Perez

West Ham finalised the signing of Lucas Perez from Arsenal on Deadline Day, handing him a three-year contract at the London Stadium and giving him another opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

Perez made just 21 appearances for Arsenal following his £17m move from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016 before returning to his boyhood club on loan last season. Will he fare any better in east London?

Andre Schurrle

It was a busy summer for Fulham, with several new players arriving at Craven Cottage including former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle on a two-season loan from Borussia Dortmund.

Andre Schurrle in action for Fulham during pre-season

The German is a Premier League and World Cup winner who brings considerable pedigree to Craven Cottage, but will he rediscover his best form after two underwhelming seasons with Dortmund?

Joe Hart

Hart will be desperate to get his career back on track at Burnley following his £3.5m move from Manchester City, but he faces stiff competition for a starting spot from Nick Pope and Tom Heaton.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore will get another chance in the Premier League after newly-promoted Wolves triggered his £18m release clause at Middlesbrough.

The Barcelona academy graduate struggled to find end product to complement his extraordinary speed, power and dribbling ability at Aston Villa, but he became more efficient at Middlesbrough. Wolves will be eager for the progress to continue back in the Midlands.

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez was Manchester City's only major signing of the summer, sealing a £60m move from Leicester after missing out on a switch to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Riyad Mahrez joined Manchester City for £60m

The Algerian rediscovered his title-winning form in the second half of last season under Claude Puel, but can he establish himself among the stars of Manchester City?

Jannick Vestergaard

Southampton made four summer signings in total, with Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard the most expensive at £18m. Is the former Borussia Monchengladbach player the man to tighten up the Saints' defence?

Alisson Becker

After Loris Karius' Champions League final nightmare, Liverpool finally found themselves a new number one in the shape of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Alisson Becker joined Liverpool from Italian side Roma

The 25-year-old became the world's most expensive goalkeeper - albeit only temporarily when he completed his £67m move from Roma. Will he fulfill expectations at Anfield?

Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Arsenal had major defensive problems last season so supporters will be eager for Greece international Sokratis to have a big impact at the back.

The 30-year-old arrives at the Emirates Stadium having struggled to hold down a starting spot at Borussia Dortmund. Will it be a smooth adjustment to the Premier League?

Rachid Ghezzal

Have Leicester found themselves the new Mahrez in Ghezzal? The 26-year-old, an Algeria international like Mahrez, arrived at the King Power Stadium from Monaco for £12.5m.

Bernard

Everton strengthened their attacking options on Deadline Day with a move for Brazil international Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk. He had previously been a reported target for some of Europe's top teams, but will he shine on Merseyside?

Naby Keita

It is many months since Liverpool confirmed their deal for Naby Keita, but he finally gets to make his competitive debut this weekend.

Liverpool are expecting big things from Naby Keita

The little midfielder shone at RB Leipzig. Now the challenge is to have the same kind of impact at Liverpool.

Jefferson Lerma

Bournemouth smashed their transfer record with a £25m deal to sign Colombia international Lerma from Levante. Eddie Howe is counting on the 23-year-old to improve his midfield, but will he be a success?

