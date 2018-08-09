The top 10 Premier League transfers of the window

It has been another summer of big-money signings in the Premier League

Here's the list of the top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of the summer transfer window...

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - £71.6m

Compelled to act due to Thibaut Courtois' desire to leave Stamford Bridge, Chelsea went out and broke the record transfer fee for a goalkeeper in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao. The pressure of that £71.6m price tag could weigh heavily on the 23-year-old Spain international but he has shown great maturity so far in his career - and no little quality.

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £67m

Liverpool had set the bar earlier in the summer when they parted with £67m for the services of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Brazilian number one only established himself as the Italian club's first-choice last season but his performances in Serie A caught the eye and the hope at Anfield is that he can be the upgrade on Loris Karius that Liverpool need.

Fred (Manchester United) - £61.2m

The £61.2m fee that Manchester United have paid Shakhtar Donetsk to bring Fred to Old Trafford looks good business for a number of reasons. Not only will the Brazilian midfielder strengthen Jose Mourinho's side with his dynamism and distribution in the centre of the park, it is hoped that his presence could also bring out the best in Paul Pogba.

Riyad Mahrez (Man City) - £60m

Manchester City came close to prising Riyad Mahrez away from Leicester City in January but a £60m deal for the 2016 PFA player of the year was finally concluded in the summer. The Algeria international will bolster an already formidable list of forward options at Pep Guardiola's disposal as City attempt to become the first team this decade to retain the title.

Riyad Mahrez became Manchester City's club record signing this summer

Jorginho (Chelsea) - £57m

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri made it an immediate priority to complete the £57m signing of Jorginho from his former club Napoli and for good reason. The Italy international midfielder was the man who set the tempo for Sarri's side in Serie A and is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the style of play that supporters can expect at Stamford Bridge.

Naby Keita (Liverpool) - £52.75m

The deal to bring Naby Keita to Liverpool was done with RB Leipzig last summer so supporters have had plenty of time to get excited about what the midfielder can bring to the team. Given his pace, skill and creativity, the answer to that would seem to be lots. If Keita finds his best form - and curbs his ill-discipline - he could add a new dimension.

Naby Keita completed his long awaited move to Liverpool this summer

Fabinho (Liverpool) - £43.7m

If Keita is the most exciting signing that Liverpool have made this summer and Alisson is the most expensive, perhaps Fabinho is the shrewdest. A £43.7m buy from Monaco, the full-back turned holding midfielder has a knack for making those around him look good and could provide the platform for Liverpool to become an even stronger outfit this season.

Felipe Anderson (West Ham) - £42m

West Ham were another club to break their transfer record when they agreed to commit up to £42m to buy Felipe Anderson from Lazio. The Brazilian showed himself to be an exciting player in Serie A before enduring a more difficult season last time out. The hope is that he can recapture his best form under an adventurous coach in Manuel Pellegrini.

Felipe Anderson has become West Ham United's club record signing

Richarlison (Everton) - £40m

The £40m that Everton have paid Watford for Richarlison this summer has been a source of much debate with many confused by the vast sum for a player who has not scored a goal since November. But new Everton coach Marco Silva did coax some strong performances from the 21-year-old Brazilian and after a much-needed rest he could return refreshed.

Yerry Mina (Everton) - £28.5m

Yerry Mina had been a reported target for a number of Premier League but it was Everton who got the deal over the line on the final day of the transfer window with the defender agreeing a £28.5m move from Barcelona. The Colombia international made only five La Liga appearances for Barca but won many admirers with his performances at the World Cup.