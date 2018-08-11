Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham: Dele Alli scores winnner for visitors

Dele Alli celebrates putting Tottenham 2-1 up at St James' Park on Saturday

Dele Alli scored a first-half winner as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season at St James' Park.

Jan Vertonghen bundled the ball over the line with his head at the far post to give Spurs the lead (8) despite Martin Dubravka's best efforts on the line, before a tale of two crosses and another two headers.

First, Matt Ritchie's wicked ball was converted by the head of Joselu for 1-1 three minutes later, while Alli nodded in at the far post (18) from Serge Aurier's fine delivery.

Both sides came close in a frenzied opening to the second half, the best chances falling to Moussa Sissoko and Kenedy at either end, while Newcastle debutant Salomon Rondon saw a deflected effort hit the bar late on.

But Spurs held on for a much-needed three points after recent criticism for not making a signing this summer, and the result means Newcastle, whose fans protested against owner Mike Ashley in the city centre before the game, are without an opening-day victory since 2012.

Full report to follow...

What's next?

Tottenham now host Fulham at Wembley on Saturday, while Newcastle are at Cardiff on Saturday at lunchtime, live on Sky Sports Premier League.