WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all 17 goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games
Last Updated: 18/08/18 11:39pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Tottenham, Chelsea and Everton.
Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's six games...
Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
Marcos Alonso's late goal gave Chelsea a 3-2 win over Arsenal in a frantic encounter in Maurizio Sarri's first competitive game at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham
Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal in August to help Spurs to a 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley.
West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth
Bournemouth continued their reputation as the comeback kings after recovering from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium.
Leicester 2-0 Wolves
Jamie Vardy was given a straight red card on his first start of the Premier League season as Leicester beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday.
Everton 2-1 Southampton
Marco Silva earned a first win as Everton boss as Richarlison's third goal in two games helped them beat Southampton 2-1.
Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle
Kenedy saw a last-gasp penalty saved - having earlier escaped a red card - as 10-man Newcastle missed the chance to snatch victory at Cardiff on Saturday.