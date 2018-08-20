Premier League team of the weekend: Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Richarlison included

Danny Mills has picked his Premier League team of the weekend - and two stars of Manchester City's 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield feature.

The former Manchester City, Leeds and England defender - a guest on Sky Sports News - selected a best XI from the second round of Premier League fixtures but while two of Pep Guardiola's players feature, no-one impressed him enough from Manchester United and Arsenal's beaten sides.

Read on to see who made the cut in Mills' 4-1-3-2 formation and then have your say...

Mills opts for Cardiff's Neil Etheridge in goal after his last-gasp penalty save earned the Bluebirds a point against Newcastle in their first home game back in the top flight.

Another Cardiff player - Sol Bamba - is partnered in a back four by Steve Cook, who scored Bournemouth's winner at West Ham. Marcos Alonso - Chelsea's matchwinner against Arsenal - makes the cut, as does Tottenham's Kieran Tripper following his free-kick stunner against Fulham.

Chelsea's Jorginho was one of Dennis Wise's opening-weekend picks and makes the XI again.

"His all-round play was fantastic," Mills told Sky Sports News. "He was getting on the ball, controlling the game, making through-balls, creating opportunities. He will make Chelsea tick."

Richarlison scored his third goal in two games following a £40m move from Watford

Gylfi Sigurdsson delivered a standout display behind Cenk Tosun in a 2-1 win over Southampton and is joined by summer signing Richarlison in the XI.

"He's really hit the ground running," Mills said of Richarlison. "He almost switched off when Marco Silva left last season but he has pace, he has power and he scores different types of goals. He looks a fantastic signing."

David Silva, who scored a sublime free-kick and was instrumental against the Terriers, also came in for praise.

"When was the last time he had a bad game?" Mills said. "It is almost like Toni Kroos; when he gives the ball away - we are all surprised. He is just brilliant."

City team-mate and hat-trick hero Sergio Aguero - "just one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League ever" - is Mills' pick up front and is joined by evergreen Brighton frontman Glenn Murray.

"He was very honest after the Manchester United game when he said: 'Look, people aren't wrong - the legs have gone but I will keep doing what I am doing; I look after myself, I do what I do well.'

"He needs legs around him, good players around him, but he was incredibly sharp. He gave those two centre-backs a torrid time with his work rate and his attitude. He has three yards in his head, and we have seen he can finish."

