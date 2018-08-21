WATCH and VOTE: Premier League goals of the week

2:35 Premier League Goals of the Round Premier League Goals of the Round

There were some more great goals in the Premier League this weekend and you can vote for your favourite, with Manchester City dominating the rundown.

The current Premier League champions demolished Huddersfield 6-1 on Renault Super Sunday, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick.

Two of his goals feature in our list - the first and third of his haul - as well as David Silva's sublime free-kick with his newborn son Matteo in attendance.

There are also two Tottenham players included as Lucas Moura found the net with his first Premier League goal for the club and Kieran Trippier scored a free-kick in Spurs' 3-1 win against Fulham.

Brighton striker Glenn Murray also makes the shortlist with his toe-poke finish against Manchester United, while Will Hughes' superb strike from outside the area for Watford is included too.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson rounds off proceedings with a great goal against West Ham.

Hit play on the video above to watch the goals then vote for your favourite below!