Premier League team of the weekend: Harry Maguire, Eden Hazard included

Eden Hazard makes Craig Shakespeare's team of the week

Who stood out over the weekend in the Premier League?

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare picked his best XI from the latest round of matches of the 2018/19 season.

Here's who he picked and why...

Shakespeare picked Rui Patricio in between the sticks after he repelled champions Manchester City in Wolves' 1-1 draw on Saturday lunchtime, highlighting one particular save as a standout moment.

"His save from Raheem Sterling could be the save of the season - I think it was tremendous in terms of timing," Shakespeare said.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Christian Kabasele, Harry Maguire and Ryan Bertrand were selected in the defensive roles.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting better with every game," Shakespeare said.

"Going forward he's excellent but he's getting better defending one-on-one while Christian Kabasele performed brilliantly against Crystal Palace - he was very solid. Ryan Bertrand had a very good game and scored a brilliant goal. His link-up with Nathan Redmond was impressive - Redmond was unlucky not to be picked as Southampton were excellent going forward in the first half."

Shakespeare worked with Maguire at Leicester City, playing a huge part in convincing the player to join from Hull City. Following an impressive World Cup with England, Maguire has continued his sparkling form at Leicester, including scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Harry Maguire celebrates after Leicester's win at Southampton

"Since the World Cup, Maguire has dealt with the increase in his profile in an admirable way," Shakespeare said.

"I think he's always had the development in him. He's one of those players who is deceptively quick and he's improved his conditioning immensely over the last 12 months. That's a credit to him and the sports science team at Leicester City. He can still develop further."

Jean Michael Seri scored what Shakespeare called "the goal of the weekend" for Fulham against Burnley and he was selected alongside James Milner of Liverpool, who put in another fantastic display as Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record.

Watford also made it three wins from three matches as Roberto Pereyra scored in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace and Shakespeare picked Theo Walcott on the other wing after he netted in Everton's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

"I've worked with Theo Walcott, who has pace in abundance," he said.

Theo Walcott celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game

"His finishing and end product can be questioned but we saw on Saturday what he can do when it all clicks. If he can add goals to his game then there's no reason why he can't get back in the England squad."

Eden Hazard and Aleksandar Mitrovic completed Shakespeare's line-up after their respective performances.

