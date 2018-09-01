Premier League stats: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores again as Everton reach 200 Premier League draws

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring Fulham's second goal

With the help of Opta, we pick out five standout stats from Saturday's Premier League action.

Mitrovic on target again

Aleksandar Mitrovic continues to thrive at Fulham, scoring in the Londoners' 2-2 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

The striker has scored 16 goals for the Cottagers since his Fulham debut in February - more goals than any other player in English football in that time.

Liverpool maintain perfect start

Liverpool have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since 1990-91 under Kenny Dalglish after holding on for a 2-1 victory at Leicester.

But for the hosts the result continues a miserable record against top-of-the-table teams. They have lost their last 11 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in first.

Pedro fires up Chelsea again

Chelsea haven't had to wait so long to win their first four - they last did so in 2014/15 - and they've been helped by the scoring form of Pedro.

The Spaniard stepped off the bench to net his third goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth - he managed two in his previous 23 before this campaign.

West Ham woe continues

While it's perfect starts for Liverpool and Chelsea, West Ham have lost all four of their openers for just the second time in their history (also 2010/11).

Manuel Pellegrini appears to have plenty of problems to solve in east London - their 1-0 defeat to Wolves means they've now lost consecutive home games (across two seasons) against newly promoted teams for the first time.

Everton held for 200th time

Everton recorded their 200th Premier League draw on Saturday with a 1-1 result at home to Huddersfield.

No Premier League team has had more - although this one will be remembered for the mere 87 seconds which separated Philip Billing's opener and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's leveller for the hosts.