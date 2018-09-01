Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Pedro and Eden Hazard hit late goals in Blues win

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Substitute Pedro broke Bournemouth's resistance with a deflected effort in the 72nd minute before Eden Hazard fired in the second with five minutes remaining.

Bournemouth had chances with the game at 0-0 but Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake both shot over the bar from excellent positions.

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (6), Alonso (6), Rudiger (6), Luiz (6), Azpilicueta (6), Jorginho (6), Kante (6), Kovacic (7), Willian (6), Hazard (7), Morata (5)



Subs: Pedro (6), Giroud (6), Loftus-Cheek (5)



Bournemouth: Begovic (6), Smith (6), Francis (6), Ake (6), Cook (6), Rico (6), Gosling (5), Lerma (5), Fraser (6), King (5), Wilson (5)



Subs: Mousset (5), Ibe (5), Cook (5)



Man of the match: Eden Hazard

The win sees Chelsea move level with Liverpool on 12 points at the top of the Premier League.

Bournemouth suffer their first defeat, and will be left to regret their two big missed chances by Wilson and Ake, having frustrated Chelsea for much of the game with their compact and well-organised defence.

Chelsea had 81 per cent possession in their previous game against Newcastle, and it was a similar story in the first half against Bournemouth, who played with a back three and defended deep.

Eden Hazard celebrates his second-half goal

Chelsea struggled to create clear chances as Antonio Rudiger headed over from a corner and Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic shot wide.

Wilson spurned a fantastic chance to score in the 30th minute when he turned a shot over the bar from 10 yards out from Sergio Rico's left-wing cross.

Callum Wilson competes for a header with David Luiz

Alonso almost broke the deadlock late in the half as he hit a scuffed effort against the post from the edge of the box.

Alonso went close again after the break as his swept shot from inside the area was pushed away by Begovic.

Former Chelsea defender Ake then missed from almost under the bar after a corner landed at his feet.

Team news Chelsea made one change as Willian replaced Pedro.



Summer signings Lerma and Rico made their first Premier League starts for Bournemouth in place of Brooks and Surman, while Francis replaced Daniels.

Bournemouth's compact defence continued to frustrate Chelsea, but a fortunate deflection helped the hosts break the deadlock as Pedro's shot hit Steve Cook and spun past Begovic.

Hazard then made sure of victory as he collected Alonso's lay-off and drilled a low shot past the goalkeeper.

Opta stats

Chelsea have won their first four games to a Premier League season for the sixth time, and first since 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea have had exactly 24 shots in both of their Premier League home games this season.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has become the sixth manager to win his first four Premier League games in charge, after Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Craig Shakespeare.

Chelsea's Pedro has scored three goals in four Premier League games this season, more than he'd managed in his previous 23 in the competition (2).

No player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea's Eden Hazard (4 - 2 goals, 2 assists).

Eden Hazard has scored in all five of Chelsea's Premier League victories against Bournemouth.

Man of the match - Eden Hazard

It was hard going for Chelsea, but Hazard was their driving force. The Belgium international was typically threatening whenever he got on the ball, driving past challenges and creating spaces for team-mates. He made five key passes (more than any other player) and sealed the win with a clinical finish.

What's next?

The games come thick and fast for Chelsea after the international break. They host Cardiff on Saturday, September 15 and then play their first Europa League group game at PAOK Salonika on Thursday, September 20 before going to West Ham on Sunday, September 23, live on Sky Sports.

Bournemouth host Leicester on Saturday, September 15 before a trip to Burnley a week later.