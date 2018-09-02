5:00 Premier League Saturday Round-up Premier League Saturday Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool overcame a terrible mistake by Alisson to beat Leicester City 2-1 on Saturday and maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Highlights: Brighton 2-2 Fulham

Brighton came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Fulham thanks to Glenn Murray's double in an entertaining encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea continued their perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton

Second-half strikes from Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Southampton their first win of the Premier League season after they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Highlights: Everton 1-1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield showed their fighting spirit as they earned a deserved point in a 1-1 draw against substandard Everton at Goodison Park.

Highlights: West Ham 0-1 Wolves

Substitute Adama Traore's injury-time strike inflicted a fourth straight Premier League defeat on West Ham as Wolves secured a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium.

Highlights: Man City 2-1 Newcastle

Kyle Walker's stunning maiden goal for Manchester City helped the champions overcome an improved Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday.