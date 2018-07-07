Saturday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gareth Bale will not be joining United this summer

Manchester United reportedly end their interest in Real Madrid star as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 7.

United have given up in their long-running pursuit of Madrid forward Gareth Bale, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Jose Mourinho had reportedly been chasing the Wales international, only to concede the player will be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Elsewhere, United have identified as many as eight centre-backs as their Portuguese manager searches for a new defender for next season, according to reports in the Daily Express.

However, the Red Devils could be forced to spend a club-record fee in order to stand a chance of luring one of their intended targets to Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, United are preparing a shock late bid to stop Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus, claims the Daily Express.

This despite the forward's proposed £88m move from Real to Juve getting ever closer, according to Sky in Italy.