Manchester United transfer rumours: Willian, Hirving Lozano, Erling Haaland

Man Utd are confident on landing Jose Mourinho's primary transfer target as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Sunday, July 8.

Manchester United are confident of completing the signing of Chelsea forward Willian following Brazil's World Cup exit, reports the Sun on Sunday.

United manager Jose Mourinho has made Willian his primary transfer target this summer and is locked in battle with Barcelona to secure his signature.

Could Lionel Messi put a halt to Manchester United's plans to sign Willian from Chelsea?

Well, the Manchester Evening News claim the Barcelona legend is keen to link up with the Brazilian at the Camp Nou.

La Liga champions Barca are also thought to be interested in signing the £60m-rated Willian.

It remains to be seen whether a reunion with Mourinho or the chance to play alongside Messi convinces the 29-year-old to end his five-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United will launch a €40m (£35.4m) bid for Mexico international Hirving Lozano in the coming days, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The 22-year-old PSV forward announced himself to the global stage with a series of eye-catching performances in Mexico's run to the last 16 at the World Cup.

His performances have attracted interest from United and Barcelona, but TMW claim the Premier League club are lining up a substantial bid to secure his services.

Lozano scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists last season as PSV clinched the Eredivisie title.

Manchester United continue to monitor 17-year-old Molde striker Erling Haaland, reports the Mail on Sunday.

Haaland is the son of former Manchester City and Leeds midfielder Alg-Inge Haaland, famed for being on the receiving end of THAT challenge from Roy Keane back in 2001.