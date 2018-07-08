Ajax interested in Man United defender Daley Blind, confirms manager Erik ten Hag

Daley Blind is going into the final season of his five-year contract at Manchester United

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag admits he is interested in bringing Manchester United defender Daley Blind back to the club this summer.

The 28-year-old Blind is going into the final season of the five-year contract he signed when joining United from Ajax in 2014.

Blind has made 90 Premier League appearances in four years at Old Trafford but was limited to just seven last season as he fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Ajax are ready to offer Blind a fresh start at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"[He is] a player with a lot of experience, in the Premier League and in the Dutch national team," Ten Hag said of Blind.

"He is a stable personality. Just like the arrival of Dusan Tadic, this also counts as a considerable effort of the club. We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties."

Former Man United manager Louis van Gaal unveiled Daley Blind (l) and Radamel Falcao (r) in August, 2014

Blind's versatility - he has played in central midfield, central defence and left-back for United - is appealing to Ten Hag.

"He can handle both positions well, both as a central defender and as a controlling midfielder," the Ajax boss said.

Ten Hag added the arrival of Blind is likely to depend on whether Ajax are successful in their pursuit of Boca Juniors central defender Lisandro Magallan.

When asked about Magallan, Ten Hag said: "He is still in the picture, but whether he actually arrives is still unclear.

"It will be either one of Magallan or Blind. Both of them do not seem realistic."