Friday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Harry Maguire linked

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Friday, July 13.

Manchester United could reportedly make an offer for Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire has caught the eye this summer as he has impressed for England at the World Cup.

And the Daily Mail say United are expected to make a "huge offer" for the defender, with Leicester thought to want as much as £50m.

The Mail also report that Tottenham are open to selling Toby Alderweireld.

The 29-year-old is out of contract next summer and there has been speculation that he will leave Spurs.

Apparently Tottenham want a fee close to £75m and will consider a deal with United.

Barcelona have tabled a second bid - believed to be worth up to £53m - for Chelsea winger Willian, Sky Sports News understands.

SSN reported in May that Manchester United are also interested in signing Willian, but talks are ongoing between Chelsea, Barca and the representatives of the player.