Saturday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Paul Pogba, Ivan Perisic and Benjamin Pavard

Could Paul Pogba be on his way out of Old Trafford?

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Saturday, July 14.

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet reports that his agent Mino Raiola visited Barca's training ground this week to speak to the club about his players, and Pogba was on the agenda, with the Frenchman said to be open to a Barcelona move.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Matteo Darmian has been offered escape routes back to Italy by Juventus and now Inter, according to The Sun, with both clubs keen to take him on a season-long loan.

United are happy to let him leave but would prefer to sell him and are looking for a fee of around £15m. Darmian has just one year left on his Old Trafford contract.

An old link has been revived too as Manchester United are in advanced talks with Ivan Perisic, according to the Mirror.

The Inter Milan forward was close to an Old Trafford move last summer, and Perisic's representatives will reportedly fly to the UK to negotiate with United.

Perisic's potential move to the Premier League could also see Anthony Martial closer to the exit door with Tottenham among the sides linked with the Frenchman.

Ivan Perisic has once again been linked to a Man Utd move

La Gazzetta Dello Sport also say that Man Utd are targeting Hirving Lozano and Benjamin Pavard after their eye-catching World Cup performances.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to build a team that can rival Manchester City for the Premier League title, and is willing to spend the money to do so.