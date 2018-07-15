Manchester United fly to United States for pre-season tour

1:13 Manchester United are on their way to the United States for the International Champions Cup and two friendlies Manchester United are on their way to the United States for the International Champions Cup and two friendlies

Manchester United have flown to the United States for their pre-season tour.

Jose Mourinho and his players were pictured at Manchester Airport ahead of their five-game schedule. They will play three matches in the International Champions Cup against Premier League rivals Liverpool, European champions Real Madrid and AC Milan.

New signing Diogo Dalot, who joined United in a £19m deal from Porto in June, was among the players at the airport. Full-back Matteo Darmian has been linked with a move away from the club but travelled as part of the squad. However, Daley Blind was not present - according to Sky sources Ajax have agreed a £14.1m fee for the defender.

Manchester United had 12 players at the World Cup, including World Cup winner Paul Pogba and England's Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones.

All these players are being given time off to recover.

Manchester Utd's kick-off the Premier League season against Leicester at Old Trafford on Friday August 10 live on Sky Sports.

