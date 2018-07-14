Ajax agree initial £14.1m fee to sign Daley Blind from Manchester United

Daley Blind trained at Manchester United's Aon Training Complex in Manchester on Friday

Ajax have agreed a fee with Manchester United to sign Daley Blind, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the two clubs have agreed an initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m with performance-based add-ons.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has recently admitted his interest in bringing Netherlands defender Blind back to the club this summer.

The 28-year-old is going into the final season of the five-year contract he signed when joining United from Ajax in 2014.

Blind has made 90 Premier League appearances in four years at Old Trafford but was limited to just seven last season as he fell down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Ajax are ready to offer Blind a fresh start at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

"[He is] a player with a lot of experience, in the Premier League and in the Dutch national team," Ten Hag said of Blind.

"He is a stable personality. Just like the arrival of Dusan Tadic, this also counts as a considerable effort of the club. We are doing everything, but it also depends on other parties."