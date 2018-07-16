Manchester United transfer rumours: Luke Shaw, Leonardo Bonucci and Gareth Bale

Luke Shaw is hoping for more minutes next season

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Monday, July 16.

Luke Shaw apparently still holds out hope of winning a regular starting place at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

Shaw started just eight Premier League games last season and seems to be down the pecking order at United.

The Daily Mail say Mourinho remains unconvinced about Shaw as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. However, Shaw is said to be still hoping to win a starting place, although he will not rush into signing a new deal.

United are ready to launch a £30m raid on AC Milan for defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to the Daily Express.

Leonardo Bonucci (left) has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Bonucci, 31, has been at the San Siro for one season after joining from Juventus last summer.

United remain interested in Gareth Bale ahead of his meeting with new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui this week.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the Welshman is seeking assurances from Lopetegui, and with Real publicly denying they will sign Neymar or Kylian Mbappe this summer, Bale could play a bigger part.

