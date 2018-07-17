Manchester United transfer rumours: Ivan Perisic, Ante Rebic, Alex Sandro

Ivan Perisic celebrates his goal against England in the World Cup semi-final

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 17.

United are contemplating a double swoop for Croatia World Cup stars Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic, according to The Sun.

Winger Perisic, 29, had been close to joining United last summer, but stayed in Serie A with Inter Milan, while Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Rebic, 24, has only just signed for the German club permanently following a two-year loan stint.

Ante Rebic scores for Croatia against Argentina at the World Cup

It is thought the pair would cost around £92m.

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro looks set to snub Manchester United and Chelsea in favour of PSG, according to reports in France.

The 27-year-old has been at Juventus since 2015 having moved from Porto, but looks set to be moving to the French champions.

Gareth Bale has held positive talks with Real Madrid over his future, making a move to Manchester United seem remote, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Gareth Bale has reportedly held positive talks with Real Madrid about his future

Bale had been seeking assurances about his role in the Real side under Julen Lopetegui, following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus.

The 28-year-old has routinely been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but may give Real another chance following his two goals in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

