Jose Mourinho confirms new Man Utd signing Diogo Dalot out until September

Diogo Dalot was signed from Porto for £19m

Jose Mourinho has confirmed new Manchester United signing Diogo Dalot will be out until September with a knee injury.

The 19-year-old defender joined United on a five-year deal from Porto last month for a fee of around £19m.

Dalot injured his knee late last season for Porto and was pictured on crutches in Manchester.

He travelled on United's pre-season tour of the USA despite not being cleared to return to training but Mourinho is happy with how his recovery is progressing.

Mourinho said: "Dalot is injured; we knew that but we didn't want to lose him because of that.

"He is recovering really well. We think he can start training with the team when we go back to England.

"He will not be ready for the start of the season but we think he'll be ready for September."