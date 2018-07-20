Friday's Man Utd transfer rumours: Anthony Martial, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro

Anthony Martial is set for one final chance at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho will give Manchester Utd forward Anthony Martial a last chance to shine as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Friday, July 20.

Martial, who is a target for Tottenham and Juventus, will be handed a final chance to impress Mourinho on Manchester United's tour of the USA, the Daily Mirror reports.

The recent arrivals of Alexis Sanchez and Fred looked to have spelt the end of Martial's stay at Old Trafford but with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford on an extended break following the World Cup, the France international will have a chance to prove himself.

Mourinho has confirmed new Manchester United signing Diogo Dalot will be out until September with a knee injury.

He said: "Dalot is injured; we knew that but we didn't want to lose him because of that. He is recovering really well. We think he can start training with the team when we go back to England.

"He will not be ready for the start of the season but we think he'll be ready for September."

United have been sounded out by Marquinhos' agent about a move from PSG, according to Paris United.

Mourinho has been in the market for a new centre-back with agent Giuliano Bertolucci asking the club if they could be interested in the Brazil international.

The United boss is key to Manchester United's hopes of signing Alex Sandro, according to The Independent.

They have been quoted a price by Juventus, but Mourinho is stalling as he wants to give Luke Shaw a shot at improving his form.

