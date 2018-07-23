Man Utd transfer rumours: Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian

The race for Anthony Martial's signature is hotting up as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Monday, July 23.

Chelsea are locked in a three-way battle with Bayern Munch and Borussia Dortmund to sign Manchester United forward Martial.

Sky Sports News understands all three clubs fancy their chances of landing the 22-year-old, who has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

It is understood Martial has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Old Trafford, although the club's hierarchy think otherwise.

Martial's contract is said to have an option to keep him at the club until 2020 and Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

England and Leicester star Harry Maguire, Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci have been earmarked as potential defensive targets by United, according to the Daily Mail.

Could Harry Maguire be on his way to Old Trafford after impressing at the World Cup?

Landing Maguire, 25, could cost United up to £65m and would likely see Mourinho have to sell one of his centre-backs.

United reportedly enquired about Alderweireld in May, while Bonucci is said to be on a watch list.

United right-back Matteo Darmian, meanwhile, could be on his way to Napoli, reports The Sun.

Matteo Darmian is open to a move this summer in order to play regular first team football

With only a year left on his contract, the Reds could be keen to shift the 28-year-old before he becomes a free agent.

Darmian played against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, but was used by Mourinho just 17 times in all competitions last season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has voiced admiration for the Italian who began his career in the Serie A.

MUTV is the only place to watch all of Manchester United's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/mutv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 418 and press red.