Man Utd transfer rumours: Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is planning a Real Madrid raid as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 24.

Mourinho wants to sign either Toni Kroos or Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The Portuguese is reportedly willing to offer Martial to Madrid as a makeweight for either player.

Mourinho is a long-term admirer of both Kroos and Varane and the purchase of each would help close the gap on champions Manchester City.

The publication adds that Real could be interested in Martial as an alternative to Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Manchester United manager Mourinho will consider selling Martial but only to a club outside of the Premier League, reports the Guardian.

The United boss has reluctantly decided that if Martial does not wish to play for the club then his departure should be explored.

It is understood bidding for the 22-year-old French winger will start at £50m.

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Harry Maguire must remain at the King Power Stadium, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

"It is important for Maguire to continue for Leicester," the Foxes boss said. "It is a good feeling. If our players are interesting a lot of clubs it is because we are recruiting well and doing good work. It is important we continue this.

"When we welcome players back from the World Cup, I hope we can give them the opportunity to continue advancing their ambitions and perform in the Premier League."

