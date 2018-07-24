Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Manchester United are set for a 'special season'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic chats to Jose Mourinho during a Manchester United pre-season training session

Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks Manchester United are set for a "special season" after watching them train in the USA.

And the LA Galaxy forward hinted that United boss Jose Mourinho has "something going on" in the transfer market.

Thirty-six-year-old Ibrahimovic had a hugely successful first season with United in 2016-17, before moving on to LA Galaxy after his second campaign at Old Trafford was marred by injury.

Ibrahimovic thinks Jose Mourinho has more moves to make in the transfer window

United are currently in the USA on a pre-season tour and, having watched his old teammates train at UCLA in Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic had a positive message for United fans on Instagram.

"Hi everybody," said a smiling Ibrahimovic.

"Guess who is back watching United train? I see a lot of quality, but not quality like me!

"It is great to see the guys, to see them happy and to see them training good. Be ready for this season, because something special will happen."

United have not made any blockbuster moves in the transfer market yet this summer, with Fred, Lee Grant and Diogo Dalot the only new arrivals so far.

But Ibrahimovic added: "I think the boss has something going on.

"We will keep that a secret!

"Enjoy the season, I wish you all the best and happiness."